A roller coaster recruitment of sorts has taken another twist, as Kamar Wilcoxson has de-committed from the University of Tennessee. With more than 6 months left between now and signing day, Wilcoxson's de-commitment marks the 3rd in his recruitment. He has de-committed twice from Florida, and he is now a gator once again.

He announced the decision via his social media:

Wilcoxson took an active role in recruiting for the Vols, and played a crucial part in helping to build Tennessee's class.

Now, it does not appear at this point in time that any other recruits are likely to follow suit, as they have all remained firmin their intentions to stay with Tennessee.

Wilcoxson's 3rd de-commitment could be his last, or it could turn into one of the more memorable recruitments we have watched in recent years. Tennessee still has multiple positions of need to recruit in the 2021 class, and they will continue to chip away at other defensive back targets.

