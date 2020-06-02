Vols Commit Wilcoxson The Perfect Fit to Lead Peer Recruiting Charge

Every year since Jeremy Pruitt has taken the helm in Knoxville, we have seen a vocal leader in each recruiting class emerge. In 2019, it was Wanya Morris when he committed in March. Then in 2020, Harrison Bailey led the charge for over a year. Now, these guys had some help, but they were the catalyst that sparked the success the Vols had on the trail, and they were pivotal in sustaining it. In 2021, Kamar Wilcoxson is the guy who has grabbed that role and ran with it, and it should come as no surprise.

Wilcoxson was a star at Stephenson HS in Georgia before taking his talents to national power IMG Academy in Florida. Wilcoxson has been on the recruiting scene for over two years holding 50 plus offers, so he has had plenty of opportunities to mingle with other top recruits. Wilcoxson joins a lineage of Peach State stars to take over the role for Pruitt, but so far he may have been the most successful.

Another commit, Edwin White, told VR2 recently, " Kamar and me just really started talking to other guys and telling them to come to be something different and build your own legacy- because Tennessee has not won a lot since Tee Martin and Peyton Manning days, and we are trying to bring that back. So, we are like do not follow other people, come start your own legacies and be something great."

Shortly after committing, Wilcoxson told VR2, " I’m going to push hard for Julian Nixon, Cody Brown, Amarius Mims, Keanu Koht, Terrion Arnold & some more guys."

Wilcoxson has helped the Vols land Nixon and Brown already, and he certainly has the attention of Mims and Arnold. Mims recently told VR2, "I am very cool with Cody (Brown), Kamar (Wilcoxson), and Terrence (Lewis). I would like to play with those guys."

Recent commitment Miles Campbell already details a strong, growing relationship with Wilcoxson, and he is likely not done yet.

Wilcoxson is the ideal fit as a vocal leader for Tennessee in 2021. This is the class that Tennessee has a chance to add some swagger back to their ranks, and Wilcoxson has the mindset to do it.

Briefly after committing, Wilcoxson told VR2 on SI, "I see myself being the best corner to come through Tennessee ever."

Wilcoxson will now put his talents up against the best week in and week out, and he will have the opportunity to garner attention for Tennessee's program on a national stage at the high school level. He can set the precedent that the Vols really are recruiting the best.

Wilcoxson has months left to continue to help Tennessee build its class, and it appears he is far from done.