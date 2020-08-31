Elite In-State DT Walter Nolen Talks Vols, Early Recruitment, and More

Walter Nolen is a consensus top-five prospect regardless of where you look. The 2022 elite defensive tackle's recruitment is fixing to kick wide open when schools can begin to call him on September 1st. He holds communication on his own with several, including Tennessee. Nolen talks about his recent transfer back to a Memphis area school, his game, and the Vols here.

Nolen spent a brief stint at IMG Academy (Fla.) this summer after transferring from Olive Branch (Miss.) to the national powerhouse. However, COVID-19 made Nolen re-think the decision, and he moved back closer to his family. Nolen chose St. Benedict at Auburndale in Memphis.