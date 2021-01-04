Just In: Lady Vols Set to Resume Activities After COVID Pause

Last week, before the turn of the year, the University of Tennessee announced a COVID-19 shutdown.

"The Tennessee women's basketball program has paused all team activities following one positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers, and support staff," the statement read.

The shutdown led to the postponement of two conference games including Kentucky (Dec.31) and Texas A&M (Jan.3rd). Now, the Lady Vols are ready to return to action, according to a statement from Tennessee.

"The Tennessee women's basketball program, which had games vs. Texas A&M and Kentucky postponed last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing, has been cleared to resume full team activities this week.

The Lady Vols are doing so after meeting all SEC Return To Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force requirements. The SEC's COVID-19 management guidelines are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

The UT women (6-1/0-0 SEC) are slated to return to practice on Tuesday after pausing group activities on Dec. 29. Kellie Harper's squad will prepare for Thursday's 6:30 p.m. SEC opener vs. No. 13/10 Arkansas (10-2/1-1 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena."

Kellie Harper's team is currently 6-1 on the season.