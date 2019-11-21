Vol
Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston charged with shoplifting

Cory Sanning

UPDATE: 12:33 p.m. ET, Nov. 21

A judge granted Horston diversion for 11 months and 29 days on Thursday.

Horston has been ordered to pay court costs and must complete 20 hours, whereupon the case will be dismissed and the charge will be expunged her permanent record. 

She is also banned from Tanger Outlet Mall.

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston is back in the news, and not for good reason.

The freshman guard, who is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Lady Vols through five games was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville.

According to court documents, Horston is accused of entering a Tommy Hilfiger store on Aug. 3 and concealing merchandise. She then left the store without paying. 

The report states that the Columbus, Ohio native admitted to taking items valued at $124.97. A store employee reportedly witnessed the incident and notified authorities.

Horston was cited and further details have yet to be released.

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletics.

