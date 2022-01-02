Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Lady Vols Star Forward Makes Her Return Against Arkansas

    Tennessee Lady Vols star forward Rae Burrell officially makes her return for the Lady Vols on Sunday against Arkansas.
    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– The Tennessee Lady Vols (12-1, 1-0 SEC) headed to west to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena, and a certain Lady Vol made a return to the hardwood for the Big Orange Women. 

    Star senior forward Rae Burrell returned against Arkansas, the first time she has suited up in orange and white since the first game of the season against Southern Illinois. Before halftime against the Salukis, Burrell came down awkwardly after getting a bucket in the paint and was helped off the court by Kellie Harper and athletic trainers. 

    Burrell has missed 12 games since then, sporting a boot in the early part of her absence before slowly taking part more and more in pre-game warmups and practices as the season progressed. 

    Against Alabama, Burrell warmed up in full along with fellow Lady Vols, indicating she would return soon. 

    A game later, Burrell contributes to the Lady Vols in a reserve role. It remains to be seen how long it will be before Burrell returns to the starting five for Kellie Harper's squad. 

    So far, against the Razorbacks, Burrell has one bucket in which her feet were right on the three-point line. She has also attempted two free throws but failed to make either attempt. 

    The Lady Vols lead the Razorbacks 31-24 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter. 

