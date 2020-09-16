SI.com
Volunteer Country
Former Lady Vol Candace Parker named AP’s WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Jake Nichols

It’s time to tack on another addition to former Lady Vol Candace Parker’s already impressive résumé, as The Associated Press named Parker the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for 2020.

She was also recognized as the WNBA Peak Performer earlier this week after leading the league in rebounds this season.

As anyone familiar with Pat Summitt’s coaching philosophy knows, crashing the boards are a must. Parker proved that again this season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Now in her 13th year in the WNBA, Parker averaged 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 22 games to earn her first WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

She also snagged 10 or more rebounds 12 times this season. 

The rebounding title is her third since entering the league. She also won in 2008 and 2009 after leading Tennessee to two national titles.

Parker and the third-seeded Sparks are set to play a single-elimination second-round game on Thursday, September 17 in hopes of moving forward in the playoffs.

Women's Basketball

