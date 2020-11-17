SI.com
Volunteer Country
Lady Vols guard Rennia Davis named to Preseason All-SEC First Team

Jake Nichols

(Image credit: Tennessee Athletics)

Rennia Davis will likely be one of the top players in SEC women’s basketball this year, just as she has during all her time in Knoxville.

Tuesday, Davis was awarded for her efforts, as she was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team for the third consecutive year.

Tennessee returns four starters from the 2019-20 season.

As the second-leading scorer in the SEC, Davis will lead the group into this 2020 season. 

The Lady Vols kick off the season at home on November 27 against Florida A&M before welcoming Western Kentucky to Knoxville the following day. 

Comments

Women's Basketball

COMMUNITY

