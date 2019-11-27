VIDEO: Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Dawn Brown, players postgame
Brown, Totten and El Hassan addressed the Lady Lions' performance, but ultimately the attention fell on slain freshman Sierra’Li Wade.
