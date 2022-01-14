Skip to main content

Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Turnovers, Jordan Horston After Road Win in Nashville

The Lady Vols improved to 5-0 in conference play with a 65-51 win over in-state rival Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

Despite committing 18 turnovers, the Lady Vols secured a dominant win on the back of Jordan Horston's 16 point, 11 rebound performance and led the Commodores for nearly the entire 40 minutes. 

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media after the win, giving Vanderbilt credit for forcing a lot of turnovers and touching on her team's elite defensive play and sport offensive play.

Harper's entire post-game availability is in the video above. 

