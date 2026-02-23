Texas Tech Baseball Completes First Four-Game Sweep Since 2023 with a Win Over UAlbany

Lubbock is buzzing, and for good reason! The Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball capped an electric opening homestand. They achieved it with a 10-8, eight-inning run-rule win over the UAlbany Great Danes baseball team on Sunday. The victory secured a perfect four-game sweep for the players. It is also the program’s first since back-to-back series wins over Western Illinois and Gonzaga to start the 2023 season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Ride Momentum in Lubbock

Now sitting at 5-3, the Red Raiders have found their rhythm to charm their fans. They are also riding a five-game winning streak. That is definitely fueled by relentless offense and a suddenly dominant pitching staff. Over those five wins, Texas Tech has outscored opponents by 70 runs, topping eight runs in every game.

While Texas Tech’s bats often steal headlines at Dan Law Field, Sunday belonged to the arms. Connor Mohan and Kaysen Raineri combined for an eight-inning shutout. Together, they surrendered just three hits and a single walk.

And on top of it, this was Texas Tech’s first shutout since a 2-0 win at Baylor in March 2024. Not just that, it was also the first home blanking since a 14-0 win over Kansas State in April 2022.

Mohan set the tone through the first four innings. This had allowed him to have just two hits with calm precision. Raineri, on the other hand, is a sophomore transfer from Hawai'i. He entered in the fifth and retired the final 11 batters he faced, striking out seven. That ties Lukas Pirko for the most strikeouts in a single game by a Red Raider this season.

UAlbany head coach Jon Mueller praised the Red Raiders. Right after the game, he mentioned how there were positive outcomes this weekend. And indeed, his team is a very talented one. Not just that, he also talked about how he has super-offensive and high-end athletes on the diamond.

Two-out magic pretty much sparked the offense. The hallmark of a great team is the ability to deliver in clutch situations, and Texas Tech showed just that on Sunday. After three scoreless innings, the Red Raiders struck in the fourth. Logan Hughes walked, Linkin Garcia singled, and Jesse Rusinek smashed a double into the right-center gap, scoring both runners to break the stalemate.

The sixth inning brought more pressure-packed production. With two outs, Robin Villeneuve poked an RBI single through the six-hole. A defensive miscue allowed Rusinek to hustle home from second, doubling the lead to 4-0. The seventh inning sealed the game. Garcia crushed a 104 MPH double off the base of the wall in right, scoring two more and ending any hope of a UAlbany comeback.

Let's Now Have a Look at How Freshmen Shine and Team Stats

The weekend was a breakout opportunity for several Red Raiders. Linkin Garcia, after starting the season 2-for-11, went 9-for-21 over five games with three home runs, 11 runs scored, and 13 RBIs. Jesse Rusinek was the engine in the series finale, recording multiple hits and four RBIs. That also includes the game-sealing run in the eighth.

Logan Hughes raised his batting average from .091 to .333 over the streak, scoring 12 runs and recording a hit and RBI in each game. Robin Villeneuve contributed two crucial RBI singles, providing consistency in the middle of the order.

The sweep signals a return to form for Tim Tadlock’s squad. Plate discipline has become a weapon for them now. It is because the Red Raiders drew 10 walks and a hit-by-pitch on Sunday alone. Tech recorded 11 hits while forcing UAlbany to use four pitchers, three of whom were making their collegiate debuts.

The 10-8 final triggered the run rule in the eighth inning, with Raineri closing three-up, three-down. It was a fitting end to a weekend. That's exactly where Texas Tech looked every bit the offensive powerhouse Lubbock fans expect.

What’s next for Texas Tech now? Well, with the momentum rolling, the Red Raiders now turn their attention to a three-game midweek series. They will be against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners baseball team starting Friday, Feb. 27. First pitch at Rip Griffin Park is scheduled for 2 p.m., as Texas Tech aims to extend its five-game winning streak and climb even higher in the national rankings.

After a dominant weekend, the Red Raiders have reminded fans why Lubbock is a fortress. With power, poise, and pitching working in harmony, this team is firing on all cylinders. If the opening homestand is any indication, Texas Tech is ready to turn heads well beyond the Lone Star State.

More From Texas Tech On SI