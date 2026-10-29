2 November Games Will Reveal If Texas Tech Has Fixed Biggest Weakness

Texas Tech’s non-conference slate has a good mix of tough competition and warm-up matches that will allow this team to gel before conference play.

Two matches in particular will test Tech early on and will be able to reveal if the Red Raiders' biggest weakness can be fixed, or if there is a case for true concern this season.

Illinois - November 10th

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Dakari Spear (0) passes the ball during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right on par with Tech’s matchup against Duke in Madison Square Garden this season, Illinois is arguably the hardest game on Texas Tech’s schedule. It also comes very early on, which benefits the Illini, as they have continuity in their roster to hit the ground running this season.

Returning senior center Tomislav Ivisic could provide a great beginning matchup for the Red Raiders’ frontcourt. At 7’1”, Ivisic gives the Illini a major starting height advantage in the frontcourt, and Texas Tech will have to prove early on that there’s no reason for concern. Rebounding can be a major issue for this team early on, and if they can’t figure out how to win on the glass, matchups like Illinois may be too much for Tech to handle.

Louisville - November 24th

Texas Tech will meet Louisville November 24th, in the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas. In-season tournaments and multi-team events can be a major positive for elite teams like Texas Tech, as it gives them an early taste of March playing other elite teams on neutral courts.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) defends against Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville offers a fantastic opportunity for Tech to gain insight into its frontcourt situation, as the Cardinals added one of the consensus top transfer prospects, Flory Bidunga, who transferred in the offseason from Kansas. Texas Tech met Bidunga last season with the Jayhawks, and he had 14 points and 9 rebounds in the contest. The Red Raiders front court will be tested.

With JT Toppin sidelined and Jamichael Stillwell still pending eligibility, it will be compelling to see how the Red Raiders are able to defend in the paint against premier talent like Bidunga. The Cardinals also welcome Obinna Ekezie Jr., a 7’2” freshman center who looked electric in Louisville’s exhibition match against Kansas. Louisville’s height and length, mixed with the physicality they possess, can make life very difficult for the Red Raiders in November.

Overall, these two matchups will give Texas Tech an opportunity to advance and improve their frontcourt to cover their potential biggest weakness. While the Red Raiders are limited in height, they’ll have to make up for it by playing physical and smart if they want to reach their ceiling this season.

These two high-profile games against two well-known Power Four conference teams, whose athletic programs have made significant investments, provide both teams with the NIL resources to get talented, experienced, and proven players. Regardless of the outcome of these two games, Texas Tech will have a clearer sense of their potential for the season.

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