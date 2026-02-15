Texas Tech forward JT Toppin made Big 12 conference history in the Red Raiders' overtime win against Arizona.

The Saturday night matchup was unforgettable as No. 16 Texas Tech squared off with the No. 1 Wildcats in Tucson.

Toppin became only the second player in Big 12 history to record a 30-point double-double against an AP No. 1 team. The first to do so was Devin Williams of West Virginia University in 2016.

Toppin scored 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. The junior recorded his 16th double-double of the season. He is now averaging 21.9 points and 11 rebounds per game.

JT Toppin is only the 2nd player in Big 12 History with a 30+ point Double-Double vs an AP No. 1 Team. — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 15, 2026

Toppin is the first player to have 30 points, 10 rebounds, and zero turnovers against a No. 1 ranked team in more than 20 seasons, via ESPN research.

Perhaps his best play of the night was when the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year made Arizona's defense pay with a crucial three in Texas Tech's 78-75 overtime win on the road Saturday night.

"JT Toppin was not going to be denied at the end of this game," head coach Grant McCasland said.

What Did Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland Say After the Thriller in Tucson?

"I love the fight of this team," McCasland said. "JT and Christian weren't going to let us lose. You don't come into this building and win unless you're fighting and competitive. I love being part of this team."

McCasland revealed the stat of the night following the overtime victory.

"Going into this game watching film, you see how physical they are in the way they dominate the paint," McCasland said. "We talked about having a hit-first mentality. If you don't hit first, you're losing. On everything. On transition defense, when they're at the rim, sealing. When you're on a ball-screen, if you're not the most physical one when the shot goes up. We were 26-26 in the paint. That's the stat of the game."

While the Red Raiders have shown some inconsistency this season, as evidenced by their 9-3 conference record, Tech's seismic win over the Wildcats completely offsets the team's home loss to Kansas a few weeks prior.

Arizona, Duke, and Houston have lost six combined games this year, with three of those losses suffered to Texas Tech.

"We're not guessing -- this isn't luck," McCasland said. "These dudes practice hard and put themselves in position every day. There's no shortcuts to this. It's a grind, and you've got to love it. These dudes love it."

Arizona's second straight loss gives Houston sole place of first in the Big 12, a conference that has had several exciting matchups ahead of March Madness. Tech has now won three consecutive contests amid a difficult conference schedule, but it appears the program is on an upward trajectory with its latest feat.

“In this league you better bring your best every night, literally every game, and that’s what makes you better," McCasland said.

"That’s what prepares you for March and April.”

