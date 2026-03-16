Texas Tech comes in at No.20 in first post-season AP Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-10,12-6)come in at No. 20 in the first Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 of the postseason. Tech came in at No. 19 in both the USA TODAY Sport Coaches Poll and NCAA Net rankings, and finished at No. 20 in the Kenpom rankings this week. Despite the loss to No.6 Iowa State in the Big 12 conference tournament, the Red Raiders further extended their program record to 28 straight appearances in the AP Poll ahead of the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Tech will be dancing at the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in its program history. The Red Raiders will face No. 12 Akron Friday morning at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, as the 5th seed in the Midwest region. Despite ending the regular season on a sour note, Texas Tech will look to get back into winning ways at the Big Dance this week.

CARE TO DANCE❓ pic.twitter.com/M1utWxwXjx — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 15, 2026

The matchup between both Akron and Tech has been one of the many mouthwatering opening matchups of the tournament this week. Akron has continued to be dominant under Head Coach John Groce in the MAC, wrapping up a third consecutive MAC tournament title with a 79-76 win over Toledo Saturday.

That wasn’t the only history being rewritten by the Zips this season. Akron posted a program record 29 wins en route to a 29-5 season. Akron is led by senior guard Tavari Johnson who, along with senior forward Amani Lyles were selected to the All-MAC First Team after excellent seasons.

Johnson had a breakout senior season, averaging 20.1 points per game which led the conference in scoring while leading the team in assists. As a team, Akron finished top 10 in the nation in scoring and field goal percentage. Akron is also not afraid to launch one from downtown, being inside the top 20 in field goal percentage from three.

Both teams on paper seem like mirror images of each other when comparing the matchup. Texas Tech will look to get back into the winning column after losing three straight games to end the regular season.

Tech will continue to lean on sophomore guard Christian Anderson and senior guard Donovan Atwell. The back-court duo has been the driving force for the Tech offense since senior forward JT Toppin went down with a season ending injury back in February. Despite suffering a muscle strain in Tech’s loss in the conference championship, Anderson is expected to be more than ready for this week's game. With Anderson good to go, Texas Tech will look to start a clean slate with the start of the tournament this week.

"You gotta start with our guard play... (Christian Anderson) is just our leader. He knows how to win."@TexasTechMBB Grant McCasland on what will help the Red Raiders succeed in March pic.twitter.com/Gm83gWjkIA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2026

Tech will need everybody to avoid a one-and-done as the Red Raiders look to extend their season game by game, with every game an elimination game.

No. 20 Texas Tech will tip off against No. 12 Akron at 11:40 A.M. CDT on truTV live from Tampa, Florida.

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