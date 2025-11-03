Texas Tech Red Raiders' Basketball Team Participated in "Defined Yourself"
The Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team is going all in for the 2024–25 season. The team’s official initiative, "Define Yourself," gave each of the 14 Red Raiders a chance to introduce who they are. The official team did it before the world could do it for them. They all were asked one simple question: "Tell us who you are and what you'll bring to this team."
Let's Get to Know the Definition of Red Raiders' Rosters
Tyeree Bryan described himself as a "team player. Competitor. Hard worker."
The Orlando, Florida, native totaled 900 points, 421 rebounds, and 122 assists. He is also coming off a year averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Jazz Henderson, who called himself "vocal, confident, and energetic," returns after redshirting last season due to injury. A Dallas native and three-time state champion at Oak Cliff Faith Family High School, Henderson averaged 14 points and 7 assists.
LeJuan Watts, a transfer and one of the team’s biggest newcomers, sees himself as "tough. Leader. Consistent." The Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and Julius Erving Award Watch List honoree averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game at Washington State.
Christian Anderson, the "tough team player, human highlight,” made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team last season after averaging 10.6 points per game and hitting 71 three-pointers.
Josiah Moseley returns to Texas after a freshman stint at Villanova, defining himself as "versatile" and "energetic." All over the court." The 2023–24 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds last season. Leon Horner, a "vocal, high-intensity, coachable” Dallas native, is entering his second season after nine games as a freshman.
Freshman Nolan Groves brings a "hardworking, coachable, team player" attitude, having earned Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year honors with a stellar 34.1 points per game in high school. Luke Bamgboye, transferring from VCU, called himself "resilient, humble, athletic", and was among the top freshman shot-blockers in the nation last season.
Rounding out the roster, Jack Francis, a "humble, resilient, coachable" veteran practice player, remains undefeated in all 16 games he’s appeared in. Jaylen Petty, the "Leader. Creative. Bucket-getter," joins as a McDonald’s All-American nominee and Washington Gatorade Player of the Year. Donovan Atwell, a sharpshooting "hit shots. Consistent. Play hard" guard enters his senior year with 889 points and 39.3 percent from three.
Also returning are Marial Akuentok (“Energetic. Encouraging. Fearless”), who helped Team Canada earn bronze at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, and JT Toppin, the "Dawg. Fearless. Resilient" Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds. The final addition, LaTrell Hoover, stands tall at 7 feet, describing himself as "Energetic. Coachable. Hardworking" after averaging 11.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in high school.
