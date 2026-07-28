Interesting and Thought-Provoking Texas Tech late July Social Media News and Posts
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Here is a look at some of the more interesting social media posts involving Texas Tech athletics this late July.
Texas Tech is one of the seven Big 12 teams that have a winning record against the ACC. Only three schools in the conference have a better winning percentage against ACC schools than the Red Raiders.
The Texas Tech baseball team will be participating again in the Round Rock Classic. The best part of this event is most games can be viewed for free on their YouTube channel, like last season, instead of having to pay for a FloSports subscription.
Many college sports fans will point out that Texas Tech is a football school, but Red Raider fans sport the men's basketball program as evidence of public season tickets being sold out for an 8th straight season.
Out-of-state Texas Tech fans and supporters are well aware that direct flights close to the Texas Tech campus and football stadium are difficult to come by and that the nearest FBS football stadium is over 268 miles away.
Rivals shared their latest 5-star incoming high school college football list, which includes two Texas Tech commits ranked in their top 16 national ranking.
The Texas Tech women's golf team has officially released its schedule.
Texas Tech fans are one of eight fanbases in contention for the best hand sign in college athletics, according to On3. According to the university's official website, "The Texas Tech hand sign is called "Guns Up," formed by extending your index finger forward and your thumb upward while tucking in your middle, ring, and pinky fingers."
Jacob Rodriguez and Nijaree Canady are the two finalists from Texas Tech for the annual Big 12 Athlete of the Year award.
Texas Tech football players are active participants in contests and challenges by the football team's social media content team.
After losing to Texas in the Women's College Softball World Series championship, the Red Raiders have hired two new assistant coaches.
Once again, Texas Tech's men's basketball team will face off against Duke in Madison Square Garden again in hopes of defeating them in back-to-back years.
Not shocking at all that Will Hammond was named the starting quarterback for Texas Tech for this season.
He has announced that if granted a fifth year of eligibility, he will join the men's basketball team at Texas Tech for this upcoming season.
Speaking of Will Hammond, an on-line social media account is comparing him to fictional movie character Sunshine from Remember the Titans.
The off-season is a time to reminisce about great Texas Tech football wins prior to the start of the season. In 2021, the Red Raiders still have the record for the longest walk-off field goal in college football history.
July is also a time for senior bonding for the Texas Tech football team, as they recently had their senior retreat.
According to ESPN, Texas Tech has the seventh best odds of making it to the college football playoffs for this upcoming season with a 58% chance of it happening.
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.