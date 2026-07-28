Interesting and Thought-Provoking Texas Tech late July Social Media News and Posts

Here is a look at some of the more interesting social media posts involving Texas Tech athletics this late July.

Big 12 teams all time record vs current ACC teams! pic.twitter.com/sWYFUaHIeG — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) July 22, 2026

Texas Tech is one of the seven Big 12 teams that have a winning record against the ACC. Only three schools in the conference have a better winning percentage against ACC schools than the Red Raiders.

The Texas Tech baseball team will be participating again in the Round Rock Classic. The best part of this event is most games can be viewed for free on their YouTube channel, like last season, instead of having to pay for a FloSports subscription.

The streak continues🔥



Public season tickets are officially sold out for the 8th straight season. Single-game tickets for all home games will be available later this fall.#TTW | 📰: https://t.co/y6pPQqi6rZ pic.twitter.com/ACE81jLmNB — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) July 22, 2026

Many college sports fans will point out that Texas Tech is a football school, but Red Raider fans sport the men's basketball program as evidence of public season tickets being sold out for an 8th straight season.

Most Isolated FBS Stadiums 🏟️✈️



(Based on straight-line distance to the nearest FBS stadium) pic.twitter.com/HWKhRpxzlz — CFB Tracker (@MatchupTracker) July 21, 2026

Out-of-state Texas Tech fans and supporters are well aware that direct flights close to the Texas Tech campus and football stadium are difficult to come by and that the nearest FBS football stadium is over 268 miles away.

All 5-star recruits in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings are now committed⭐️



Retweet if your team has one‼️



Read: https://t.co/qIzDMUu4bD pic.twitter.com/U7MT41jQgz — Rivals (@Rivals) July 22, 2026

Rivals shared their latest 5-star incoming high school college football list, which includes two Texas Tech commits ranked in their top 16 national ranking.

It's almost that time, and we can't wait!



Bring on 2026-27! 🏌️‍♀️



📰 https://t.co/DHGGLdkUy9 pic.twitter.com/sCOwgpfOiQ — Texas Tech Women’s Golf (@TexasTechWGolf) July 22, 2026

The Texas Tech women's golf team has officially released its schedule.

Which College has the best hand sign?🤔 pic.twitter.com/sjXYzbqnLY — On3 (@On3) July 21, 2026

Texas Tech fans are one of eight fanbases in contention for the best hand sign in college athletics, according to On3. According to the university's official website, "The Texas Tech hand sign is called "Guns Up," formed by extending your index finger forward and your thumb upward while tucking in your middle, ring, and pinky fingers."

Our 2025-26 @Big12Conference Athlete of the Year nominees 💪 pic.twitter.com/KocU4n6LnH — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) July 21, 2026

Jacob Rodriguez and Nijaree Canady are the two finalists from Texas Tech for the annual Big 12 Athlete of the Year award.

Apologies to the guys...this is how they're finding out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Orq4bPo7QD — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 23, 2026

Texas Tech football players are active participants in contests and challenges by the football team's social media content team.

Some new faces joining our staff!



📰https://t.co/MG4gh7ItIm pic.twitter.com/1fh1G9SFRL — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) July 27, 2026

After losing to Texas in the Women's College Softball World Series championship, the Red Raiders have hired two new assistant coaches.

Heading back to The World's Most Famous Arena 🗽



Duke. December 21. Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/9bF0LVzUpX — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) July 27, 2026

Once again, Texas Tech's men's basketball team will face off against Duke in Madison Square Garden again in hopes of defeating them in back-to-back years.

Not shocking at all that Will Hammond was named the starting quarterback for Texas Tech for this season.

NEWS: UCF transfer big man Jamichael Stillwell has committed to Texas Tech, he told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-8 senior is awaiting an additional year of eligibility through an injunction. Averaged 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/V3kPFJ38vV — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 24, 2026

He has announced that if granted a fifth year of eligibility, he will join the men's basketball team at Texas Tech for this upcoming season.

It's crazy how much new Texas Tech QB1 Will Hammond looks like Sunshine from "Remember The Titans." 🧐 pic.twitter.com/3cadWPsnvv — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) July 27, 2026

Speaking of Will Hammond, an on-line social media account is comparing him to fictional movie character Sunshine from Remember the Titans.

In 2021, Texas Tech kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired to beat Iowa State, achieving the longest walk-off field goal in College Football history. pic.twitter.com/Im8SoN9v8M — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 27, 2026

The off-season is a time to reminisce about great Texas Tech football wins prior to the start of the season. In 2021, the Red Raiders still have the record for the longest walk-off field goal in college football history.

Senior Retreat: ranch edition 🤠🌅 pic.twitter.com/DRzRxxpLMI — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 26, 2026

July is also a time for senior bonding for the Texas Tech football team, as they recently had their senior retreat.

College football is only one month away 👀



According to ESPN Analytics' Football Power Index, these teams have the best chance to reach the College Football Playoff ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rcyyM4rz19 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) July 27, 2026

According to ESPN, Texas Tech has the seventh best odds of making it to the college football playoffs for this upcoming season with a 58% chance of it happening.

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