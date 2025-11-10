Patrick Mahomes Backs Jacob Rodriguez's Heisman Campaign With 5-Word Message.
Texas Tech made a significant statement on Saturday by defeating the previously undefeated, No. 8-ranked BYU Cougars in front of a sold-out crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium. Fans began gathering early that morning, as the ESPN College Football Game Day crew was in town. With this victory, the Red Raiders improved their record to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12, allowing them to claim the top spot in the conference with three games left in the regular season.
The Red Raider defense delivered an impressive performance by forcing three turnovers and limiting the Cougars to a season-low total of 255 yards, which included only 67 rushing yards. Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had a standout game, recording 14 tackles, one tackle for a loss, an interception, and a fumble recovery. One of the highlights of his day occurred when he struck the Heisman Trophy pose after making his interception, a gesture that he said his teammates encouraged him to do. "My guys, they wanted me to hit it. Just a rush of adrenaline," Rodriguez said.
While this celebration energized his teammates and thrilled the Red Raider fans in attendance, another notable spectator took notice and approved of his gesture. Former Texas Tech Red Raider quarterback and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who served as the guest picker for Game Day, witnessed Rodriguez's performance firsthand. After the game, Mahomes endorsed Rodriguez for a spot at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025, as he tweeted, "Get him to New York! @HeismanTrophy."
Mahomes isn't the only one supporting Rodriguez's Heisman candidacy; many fans and analysts are starting to recognize what Red Raider fans have known all along. Former Baylor quarterback and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has also weighed in, stating that Rodriguez should be considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.
Through 10 games, Rodriguez has tallied 88 tackles, seven forced fumbles, five passes defended, three interceptions, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has also expressed similar views on his linebacker's impressive season. "The Heisman is given to the best football player. It's not given to the best quarterback; they have awards for that," McGuire said. "You can't say that Jacob Rodriguez, at his position, is not playing at an elite level, as good as anybody in the country. ... That kid deserves to be part of that."
McGuire's assessment is spot on, as the Red Raiders boast a top 10 defense, and Rodriguez plays a significant role in that success.
It is rare for a defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, but it has occurred on a few occasions. In fact, only two players in history have won the award, but both played on offense. The first was Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson, who won the Heisman in 1997 and also served as a punt returner. Last season, Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter became the second player to achieve this distinction.
In 2009, Nebraska defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy race, which was won by Alabama running back Mark Ingram II. Three years later, in 2012, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was the runner-up to Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. In 2019, Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young also finished in fourth place, with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow winning the award. In 2021, Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was the runner-up to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
All of the defensive finalists were defensive linemen, with the exception of Te'o. During the 2012 season, he recorded 113 tackles, seven interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks for the Fighting Irish, who advanced to the BCS National Championship game. Meanwhile, Rodriguez still has two regular-season games remaining, and possibly a third if the Red Raiders win their remaining games and qualify for the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington on December 6.
Will Rodriguez win the Heisman Trophy? It's unlikely, as this award is typically given to offensive players. However, if the trophy is intended for the best player in college football, regardless of position, he should definitely be part of the conversation. He still has a couple of games left to impress the voters and create his Heisman moment. Additionally, having the endorsement of the best quarterback in the NFL speaks volumes!
