Red Raiders Quarterback Battle: Who Becomes QB1?

The Red Raiders have three potential starters under center in 2022, but who gets the nod?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team has several questions entering summer, but maybe the most talked-about topic in Lubbock is the possibilities for starting quarterback in 2022.

The Red Raiders roster boasts three potential signal-callers who all have their individual upsides, and could potentially start next season.

Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith, and Behren Morton all show potential and promise under center.

Shough came to Lubbock via transfer in the 2020 offseason after taking the Oregon Ducks to a PAC-12 Championship game appearance in the Fiest Bowl. In seven games in 2020 for the Ducks, Shough completed 106-of-167 passes (63.5 percent) for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Last season for the Red Raiders, Shough's year was cut short by a shoulder injury suffered against Texas in Tech's 70-35 loss. In four games started for the Red Raiders, Shough completed 64-of-92 passes (69.6 percent) for 872 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The 6-5, 225-pound Shough will be a senior in 2022.

Sophomore Smith, made nine appearances last season and led the Red Raiders to an upset win over Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl. He played the entire second half of the 52-21 loss to Oklahoma last year and hit 17-of-22 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Smith, who stands 6-5, 230-pounds, is a graduate of Frenship High School. Smith's father served the Red Raiders under former coach Matt Wells but has now moved on to serve the same role with the New York Giants.

Morton, a redshirt freshman, stands 6-2, 200-pounds and is a Lubbock native with deep roots there. Morton was born in Lubbock while his father served as head football coach at Monterey High School. Morton was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.

Morton made an appearance for the Red Raiders last November against Oklahoma State completing 1-of-3 passes for 33 yards and rushing for 15.

It's too early to predict what coach Joey McGuire will do at quarterback, but he probably won't show his hand until very late in the fall, just before the season starts. Bets bets would be between Smith and Shough.

But it will be fun to watch this fall on the practice field.

