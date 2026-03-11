Sorsby Creating Early Connection with Key Returnee in Tech's Passing Attack

LUBBOCK, Texas —Building chemistry between a quarterback and his pass catchers often begins long before the first official practice of spring football. For Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter, that process started almost immediately after transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby arrived on campus.

Carter said the early work with Sorsby has been intentional and consistent, laying the groundwork for a connection the Red Raiders hope will translate to the field this fall.

In Carter's first season at the Power Conference level, he became a vital piece to the success of Texas Tech's offense with 624 yards and five scores. Now, he appears poised to become a security blanket for Sorsby this season.

“It felt pretty good, we’ve been catching ever since he got here,” Carter said. “It’s just getting the chemistry down, our timing with how fast I run routes. Getting that down and moving forward to execute.”

The work began the moment Sorsby stepped foot in Lubbock.

“We've been practicing together literally as soon as he touched foot in Lubbock,” Carter said. “I texted him like, ‘I’m ready when you are.’”

Early Work Critical Tech Offense

For new quarterbacks joining a program, establishing some sort of familiarity and rhythm with receivers and tight ends is often one of the most important parts of the offseason. Carter’s approach reflects the urgency many players inside the Texas Tech program have taken as the offense prepares to incorporate Sorsby into the system.

Sorsby transferred to the Red Raiders with significant experience and expectations, and in return he's already developed trust within his skill position teammates which could determine how quickly the offense finds consistency and what their playoff ceiling is.

After a 7-1 start for the Bearcats, Sorsby's leadership and talent continued to bleed through depsite falling to a 7-5 overall record. He averaged more than 280 yards per game last season, but with more talent surrounding him in Lubbock, expectations for him as an immediate impact transfer are high.

Repetition, Repetition

Running routes against air, throwing before and after workouts and finding time whenever both players are available can help teammates make up more ground in the offseason.

For pass catchers such as Carter, subtle timing details matter. All quarterbacks at this level should understand how quickly their receivers break in and out of routes, where they prefer the ball placed, how their stride affects timing patterns and where the sweet spot might be against various defenses.

That is why Carter made it a priority to connect with Sorsby immediately upon his arrival as it can pay off at critical points in the regular season. There will be critical games in 2026, especially early on against a stout Houston team that won 10 games in 2025.

There will be other road tests such as Colorado, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Baylor that will provide critical implications in Tech's search of back-to-back Big 12 Championships.

For the tight end position, chemistry with the quarterback can be particularly valuable as they often operate in the middle of the field where timing and anticipation are critical. Quarterbacks must trust that the receiver will be in the right spot before the ball leaves their hand.

By beginning the process early, Carter hopes the connection will become natural by the time Texas Tech opens the 2026 season against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5.

