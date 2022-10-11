Red Raiders Steady in Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and held steady in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 6.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) lost to the Cowboys, 41-31, as they played a ranked team for the fifth straight week. With the loss, the Red Raiders held at No. 7.

The Red Raiders are off this week, but...

The Week 6 results included Oklahoma State beating Texas Tech, 41-31; TCU beating Kansas, 38-31; Kansas State beating Iowa State, 10-9; and Texas beating Oklahoma, 49-0.

The Week 7 schedule is set. On Thursday, Baylor is on the road at West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. central. On Saturday, the 11 a.m. central games include No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma and Iowa State at No. 22 Texas. Then at 2:30 p.m. central, No. 7 Oklahoma State faces No. 13 TCU in Fort Worth.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 6 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) (4) — 48 points (Last Week: 1)

2. TCU (5-0, 2-0) (1) — 41 points (Last Week: 4)

3. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) — 40 points (Last Week: 2)

4. Kansas (5-1, 2-1) — 35 points (Last Week: 3)

5. Texas (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last Week: 6)

6. Baylor (3-2, 1-1) — 24 points (Last Week: 5)

7. Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) — 23 points (Last Week: 7)

8. Oklahoma (7) (3-3, 0-3) — 13 points (Last Week: 8)

9. Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

10. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here