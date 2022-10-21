Big 12 FanNation Week 8 Staff Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders are coming off a bye week, while the Mountaineers are coming off a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday night.

Those predictions will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Jayhawks bounce back with a win over the Bears. Kansas 35, Baylor 30

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Both teams will be without their starting quarterback in this one, making it a tough game to predict. But the Jayhawks and quarterback Jason Bean have proven what they're capable of despite two losses since KU starter Jalon Daniels was injured against TCU. For Baylor, having Kyron Drones still brings unpredictable results. Note: Late in the week Baylor starter Blake Shapen returned to practice, but it’s not clear if he will play on Saturday. Kansas 43, Baylor 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I think Baylor gets back to basics here. That means running the ball. Sure, it’ll help whoever the quarterback is — Blake Shapen or Kryon Drones. But, after two straight losses and a bye week, the Bears haven’t tasted a victory in nearly a month. That’s all the more reason to get back on the ground. If the Bears do so, they’ll win this one, albeit a tight affair. Baylor 35, Kansas 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The status of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels will determine the outcome of Saturday's matchup. The Bears need a win following a last-second collapse against West Virginia. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen's chances of playing are getting better (Kryon Drones would play if Shapen isn’t cleared before Saturday). And while it'd be nice to see the Cinderella story of Kansas continue, the clock might have already struck midnight in Lawrence. Baylor 30, Kansas 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This game features a pair of teams that have lost their last two games to drop to 1-2 in conference play. However, the difference being no one expected Kansas to be this good this year while Baylor entered the season as the favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions. With Blake Shapen's status uncertain for this one, I expect Kansas to pull out the win and reach bowl eligibility for the first time in over a decade. Kansas 38, Baylor 31

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State was undefeated until it was stunned by TCU last week. This Saturday the Cowboys will face another, potentially more formidable, Texas team — the Longhorns. Unfortunately, the result will probably be the same for the Cowboys. Texas 35, Oklahoma State 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns barely escaped Iowa State while the Cowboys couldn’t do the same against TCU. In a pivotal game in the Big 12, Oklahoma State’s chances of a win linger on the availability of quarterback Spencer Sanders. But even if he suits up, Texas running back Bijan Robinson could have his way against a Cowboys defense that is a shell of itself from last season. Texas 37, Oklahoma State 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Texas hasn’t won a game away from home this year. Granted, the chances have been few — the trip to Texas Tech was the Longhorns; one true road game. The win over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl was a neutral site game. So, this is a great test for Texas to see if it can go into a higher-ranked team’s house and steal one. It’s the kind of game you have to win if you want to get to the Big 12 Championship game. Make no mistake — each of these teams has a league loss, and a second puts them in a precarious position. I saw Oklahoma State in person last week. If Spencer Sanders has a huge game at quarterback, then OSU wins. If Texas back Bijan Robinson does, then Texas wins. Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas running back Bijan Robinson is currently on a five-game streak of 100-plus rushing yards. He's leading the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (111.4) and has scored 10 touchdowns in seven games. Last season, Robinson totaled 135 rushing yards and three TDs against a Pokes defense that ranked fifth nationally in run defense. This season, Oklahoma State ranks 57th in rushing defense and has struggled to contain runners on third down. It's close, but Texas prevails and becomes the second Big 12 team to become bowl eligible. Texas 41, Oklahoma State 37

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Whether or not Texas coach Steve Sarkisian plays up the revenge angle, there is no denying that the wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma felt good for Texas. Next up on the list? A road trip to Oklahoma State, which is celebrating its homecoming weekend. With the health of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders unclear, Texas will leave with its fourth straight win and put itself firmly in the Big 12 title race. Texas 42, Oklahoma State 28

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU, 7 p.m. CT, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Another big-time conference clash. This game should tell us a little more about TCU. Despite the Horned Frogs’ success, K-State takes this W home. Kansas State 28, TCU 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: One of the best games in the country this week, a battle of strong running games and dual-threat quarterbacks will favor the TCU Horned Frogs, as they look to continue a Cinderella season. The Frogs win in overtime for back-to-back weeks. TCU 40, Kansas State 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I saw TCU in person last week. I saw a team closing in on its first loss of the season. The Horned Frogs are not good on third down offensively, and Kansas State’s defense is great on third down. Expect that to be the difference. Kansas State 31, TCU 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: TCU is the feel-good story of the Big 12. Coach Sonny Dykes deserves immense praise for implementing a new system with a new staff and seeing it translate with ease. That said, the Horned Frogs still are struggling to defend the run. Currently, TCU is letting opponents average 135.2 yards per game. And K-State? It's averaging 244.5 yards per game behind the legs of quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn. The Wildcats end the Horned Frogs' perfect season. More importantly, there's more conference chaos. And I'm here for it. Kansas State 35, TCU 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Talk about purple overload. This game will tell us a lot about the Big 12 title race picture, as both TCU and Kansas State remain undefeated against Big 12 foes. TCU finds itself in the Top 10 after a win over Oklahoma State, while Kansas State is looking to play spoiler and establish itself as the top dog in the conference. However, TCU quarterback Max Duggan has a Heisman moment and lights up Kansas State in a statement win. TCU 49, Kansas State 31

