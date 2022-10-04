Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Shooting of Former Red Raiders Football Player

Skip to main content

Asia Jackson Sentenced to 10 Years in Shooting of Former Red Raiders Football Player John Scott III

The sentencing stems from a 2019 shooting of former Tech football player John Scott III and another.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Asia Devine Jackson, who had been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his arrest in April of 2019, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to a shooting that ended a Texas Tech freshman's football career.

Jackson appeared in the 364th District Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon after a 2019 shooting that injured former Tech football player John Scott III and another person.

That's a second-degree felony that typically carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

A second count was dismissed as part of his plea bargain with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office. The April 27, 2019 shooting injured Scott III and another woman.

Scott III and the woman were injured in the shooting near a student apartment complex pool in Lubbock. 

According to the original police report, the shooting occurred at 6:15 p.m. local time at the Park East Student Living Apartments pool, where Scott III was seriously injured and the unidentified woman suffered minor injuries.

Scott III was a redshirt freshman defensive lineman in 2018 and did not see any playing time. He missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from injuries stemming from the shooting.

The 6-3, 275-pounder from Hitchcock High School (TX) was forced to retire from football after the incident.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
John Scott IiiAsia Devine Jackson

john scott iii
Football

Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Shooting of Former Red Raiders Football Player

By Timm Hamm
oklahoma state
Football

Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Week 6 Opponent Preview

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19156455
Football

Despite Inconsistencies, Hope Remains for Red Raiders Following Loss to Kansas State

By Connor Zimmerlee
joey mcguire 1
Football

Red Raiders McGuire Says Team Needs 'Play Better Early On The Road'

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19155431
Football

Red Raiders Offense and QB Donovan Smith Can't Overcome Slow Start in Loss to Wildcats

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19156540
Football

Red Raiders vs. Kansas State Notebook: Tech's Defense Too Up & Down in Loss

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19155433
Football

Turnovers, Porous Defense Undo Red Raiders In 37-28 Loss To Kansas State

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_19155404
Football

Defense Keeps Texas Tech Alive, Red Raiders Trail Wildcats 13-10 at Halftime

By Connor Zimmerlee
tech - texas
Football

Red Raiders Fall Short Against Wildcats, Final-37-28: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan