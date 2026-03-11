Texas Tech's Biggest Battle in 2026 Comes From Rising Expectations

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech goes into spring practice with a few questions after fielding the most dominant team on either side of the football last season.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Red Raiders are locked and loaded full of talent ready to roll into what is expected to be another record-breaking year inside Jones Stadium. For coach Joey McGuire, the pressure to not only make the College Football Playoff but also win the whole thing is mounting high.

That's something bound to happen given the program's rise to relevance on the national scene due to an influx of resources that helps McGuire's staff the pieces neccesary to compete for a championship.

Investment Brings Expectation

Modern college football is defined by resources, and that's something Texas Tech has with a tremendous donor base. Schools that aggressively invest in their rosters through recruiting and the transfer portal inevitably face expectations that mirror that commitment.

That means McGuire will feel the heat from under his seat if the Red Raiders fall short of expectations.

The goal has been clear from the start of McGuire’s tenure that he's been given the tools needed to elevate the program from Liberty Bowl contenders to a conference championship threat.

The approach has generated excitement among fans and recruits alike, but with that momentum comes an unavoidable consequence. He's got to win at a large clip not only in a league that's lost some luster now that Texas and Oklahoma have left, but also make noise in the postseason.

Other teams around the country have competitive resources such as LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia and many others. No excuses will be tolerated in a results driven era, because boosters and athletic administrations aren't afraid to start over from square one.

There's a possiblity that McGuire's group of investors remain patient if results stall. The bottom line is Texas Tech has built a roster capable of competing with the best teams in the nation, and the expectation now is a return on those investments are needed to keep the his tenure between the navigational beacons.

That type of pressure is not unique to Texas Tech, but a defining feature of the modern college football landscape. Schools are agreeing to mutually split ways with coaches with millions at stake in contract buyouts.

Whether it was Jimbo Fisher's near $77 million package at Texas A&M, Brian Kelly's deal north of $50 million at LSU, or Mark Stoops' $38 million from Kentucky, schools are proving they don't care how much it takes to spend to move on.

When the NCAA created the transfer portal in 2018, the intent was to allow players another opportunity to get their college career right. Nearly a decade later, the same portal has accelerated roster turnover, allowing teams to rebuild quickly but also reducing the patience traditionally afforded to coaching staffs.

Programs that assemble talented rosters are expected to compete immediately, and those expectations can't be taken lightly.

McGuire has built significant goodwill with recruiting success and cultural momentum inside the program before and after the influx of resources. But as the Red Raiders move deeper into his tenure, the expectations surrounding the program are evolving.

Early rebuilding phases often focus on establishing identity and culture. That's done and over with and the Red Raiders' fanbase knows that.

For Texas Tech, the 2026 season increasingly feels like a measuring stick for where the program truly stands within the Big 12 and on the biggest stage of them all for college football.

