Skip to main content

Ex-Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Ex-Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was arrested on charges of domestic violence early Monday morning in Austin.

AUSTIN - Former Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office.

Beard was booked on a third-degree felony.

The University of Texas released a statement on the situation on Monday.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard left Texas Tech after five seasons, 112-55 overall and 49-40 in Big 12 play. He made the NCAA Tournament four-straight years and helped the Red Raiders reach the national title game in 2018-19.

According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record over that time., 

So far in 2022, Beard has the Longhorns sitting at 7-1 overall and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

Beard first became a head coach at McMurry University in 2012, and has also had stops at Angelo State, Arkansas Little Rock, and Texas Tech, compiling a 237–98 overall record. He is also 10-4 in NCAA tournaments. 

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Stick with Red Raider Review for the latest updates. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here

USATSI_19577010
News

Ex-Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

By Matt Galatzan
leach
News

'Prayers for Mike Leach,' Says Joey McGuire; Texas Tech Ex Coach Hospitalized

By Mike Fisher
tyler johnson
Football

Texas Tech 2023 OL Commit Flips Pledge to Auburn

By Collier Logan
Tyree Wilson
Football

Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named FWAA First Team All-American

By Connor Zimmerlee
tyree wilson longhorns
Football

Two Red Raiders Named to PFF's All-Big 12 Team

By Collier Logan
tech basketball 4
Basketball

Red Raiders vs. Nichols State Colonels

By Collier Logan
trey wolff 4e
Football

Texas Tech K Trey Wolff Announces Plans for Senior Season

By Zach Dimmitt
Tony Bradford Jr.
Football

Red Raiders Elite DL Duo Set to Return For 2023 Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
donovan smith 44
Football

Texas Tech QB Enters Transfer Portal

By Collier Logan