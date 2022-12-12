Ex-Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

AUSTIN - Former Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office.

Beard was booked on a third-degree felony.

The University of Texas released a statement on the situation on Monday.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard left Texas Tech after five seasons, 112-55 overall and 49-40 in Big 12 play. He made the NCAA Tournament four-straight years and helped the Red Raiders reach the national title game in 2018-19.

According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record over that time.,

So far in 2022, Beard has the Longhorns sitting at 7-1 overall and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

Beard first became a head coach at McMurry University in 2012, and has also had stops at Angelo State, Arkansas Little Rock, and Texas Tech, compiling a 237–98 overall record. He is also 10-4 in NCAA tournaments.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Stick with Red Raider Review for the latest updates.

