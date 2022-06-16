Skip to main content

Red Raiders Welcome Masked Rider's New Horse

After ten years of service, Fearless Champion has been retired

The Texas Tech Red Raiders' nationwide search for the Masked Rider's new horse has been concluded. After almost ten years of service, Fearless Champion (also known as Woody) made his final run during the Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State football game last November.

Buzz, who will receive a stage name in the tradition of his predecessors, is a nine-year-old quarterhorse gelding from Lubbock and will be the new black steed racing across the field on game days.

“Buzz is very similar in disposition to the past two mascots, Midnight Matador and Fearless Champion,” Sam Jackson, equine director for the Masked Rider Program and a professor of Animal and Food Sciences in the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources told Fox 34 television. “He has a willing, calm demeanor and is a trusting horse by nature.”

Buzz made his debut in the April Red Raiders' annual Spring Game scrimmage at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“He is comfortable around people and noise and appears to be a quick learner,” Jackson explained. “He was utilized in a variety of ways by his previous owners. His past jobs included working cattle, roping events, and general recreational riding. The new Masked Rider, Caroline Hobbs, has begun to acclimate him to his new home and will begin to make appearances this month.”

United Supermarkets is a long-time sponsor of the Masked Rider Program and is holding a naming contest for Buzz beginning June 15 and ending on July 15. The winning entry will receive a $500 gift card to United Supermarkets.

“Finding a new horse who is perfect for this job falls totally on Dr. Jackson’s shoulders,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program and the Masked Rider Program. “It is an arduous process and he takes it seriously. He looks at a lot of horses and rides and examines them all. And most of them are not local. He’s been going through this process since last fall. We are all lucky to have him in this role.”

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
Texas Tech Red RaidersMasked Rider

texas tech red raiders masked rider
News

Red Raiders Welcome Masked Rider's New Horse

By Timm Hamm21 seconds ago
houston 1
Football

Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
houston cougars
Football

Houston Cougars Defensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders

By Zach DimmittJun 15, 2022
tune houston
Football

Houston Cougars Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders

By Zach DimmittJun 14, 2022
Daniel Akinkunmi
Recruiting

Texas Tech Offers Elite OL Daniel Akinkunmi

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 14, 2022
Kerwin-Walton-2
Recruiting

'Immediate Impact': Red Raiders Get Commitment from Elite North Carolina Transfer

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 13, 2022
houston cougars
Football

Red Raiders Week 2 Opponent Preview: Houston Cougars

By Zach DimmittJun 13, 2022
mito pereira texas tech golf
News

Former Tech Golfer Mito Pereira Prepping for 2022 U.S. Open

By Timm HammJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17920944
Football

'I'm Living Right': Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Working With Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 13, 2022