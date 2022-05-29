Texas Tech Makes Up Ground at Men’s NCAA Golf Championships

The Red Raiders played better at the NCAA Championships and slowly crept into position to make the 54-hole cut

The Texas Tech Red Raiders improved by 10 shots on their first-round score on Saturday at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, and as the second round continued they drew closer to being in position to make the 54-hole cut.

The Red Raiders shot a 7-over-par 287 on Saturday, after finishing with a 17-over 297 on Friday. That left the Red Raiders with a 36-hole score of 24-over 584.

By day’s end, Tech was in a tie for 12th place, which was a seven-place jump from Friday. With one round remaining before the first cut, the Red Raiders are above the cut line at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Red Raiders’ top player, Ludvig Aberg, failed to break par for the second straight day, shooting a 1-over 71 for a two-round total of 2-over 142.

Two Red Raiders improved on their scores from Friday — Baard Skogen (73-70—143) and Sandy Scott (75-71—146). The last score the Red Raiders took for Saturday’s team score was Callum Scott’s 75. He took the place of Andy Lopez on Saturday, after Lopez shot a first-round 79.

Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas (78-79—157) was the fifth Red Raider to play on Saturday.

Conditions were better at Grayhawk on Friday, and overall scores were lower as a result.

Oklahoma took over the lead with one of two under-par rounds of the second round, as the Sooners shot 5-under and have a two-shot lead on Vanderbilt, which led after the first round. Oklahoma State — the other team with an under-par score on Saturday — was third, four shots back, while North Carolina and Pepperdine rounded out the Top 5.

After that, Arkansas was in sixth, followed by Auburn. Arizona and Texas were tied for eighth while Kansas and Georgia were tied for 10th.

After 54 holes at Grayhawk, the field will be cut to the Top 15 teams on Sunday night. The Top 15 will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

