Red Raiders Soccer Set to Close out Non-Conference Schedule Against Fresno State

While the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team hits the road to finish out their non-conference schedule, the soccer team will do so at home on Friday against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

So far this season the Red Raiders are 3-2-3, however at home they are an impressive 2-1-1. A win on Friday against the Bulldogs would be extra special, as it would be the 100th win all-time at John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Bulldogs enter their matchup against the Red Raiders winless in seven games, maintaining an 0-5-2 record. Of course, just like any other sport, overlooking an opponent could lead to a disastrous result for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech is on a two-game win streak, beating the Houston Cougars and North Texas Mean Green by a combined 6-2, with both games showcasing the offensive firepower the Red Raiders possess when their offense is firing on all cylinders.

The matchup against Fresno State marks the beginning of a three-game home stretch, as after the Bulldogs the Red Raiders welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas Longhorns to town to open conference play.

As the Red Raiders prepare for conference play, they will face an uphill battle to crack into the upper ranks of the standings against teams like Texas. However, they have displayed an offensive firepower so far in non-conference play that if it comes out in conference play, then the Red Raiders could surprise some people.

