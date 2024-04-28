New England Patriots Sign Texas Longhorns LB Jett Bush to UDFA Deal
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Jett Bush wasn't one of the 11 'Horns selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's already signed an undrafted free agent deal.
The official Texas football account on X (Twitter) announced that Bush has signed an UDFA contract with the New England Patriots. He'll now have a chance to prove himself to the coaching staff during training camp in hopes of making it on the 53-man roster.
Bush played all five of his collegiate seasons with Texas. The Houston native had the best year of his career this past season, tying his career-best of 17 total tackles to go along with two sacks and one 43-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Should Bush make New England's 53-man roster, he'll have a chance to learn under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, who is taking over for the legendary Bill Belichick.
Bush played two seasons at Texas with Patriots safety Brenden Schooler in 2020 and 2021. The pair will now be reunited during New England's offseason programming.