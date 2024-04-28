Texas Longhorns Transfer LB J'Mond Tapp Finds New Home
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns linebacker J'Mond Tapp has made his transfer decision.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Tapp has committed to Arizona State for the 2024 season. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and has now decided that Tempe will be his new home.
Tapp appeared in nine total games for Texas, including seven in 2023. He had nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in his career for the Longhorns.
A Donaldsonville, Louisiana native, Tapp originally came to the Longhorns as a member of the 2022 class, where he was a consensus four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 130 player nationally, No. 15 edge, and No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Rivals.com was the highest on Tapp's potential as a prospect, ranking him as the No. 79 player in the nation, No. 4 edge, and No. 7 player in Louisiana.
Outside of the additions of transfer Trey Moore and five-star freshman Collin Simmons, players such as Ethan Burke, Barryn Sorrell, and Justice Finkley already made for a crowded depth chart.
Tapp was a part of the 2022 Texas recruiting class that included big names like Kelvin Banks Jr., Jaydon Blue, Maalik Murphy, Savion Red and D.J. Campbell among others.