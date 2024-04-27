Texas Longhorns RB Keilan Robinson Selected No. 167 Overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns are continuing to fly off the board on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.
Keilan Robinson is the latest to hear his name called.
The former Texas running back was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with pick No. 167 overall in the fifth round. He now joins a Jags team that's continuing to build around QB Trevor Lawrence.
He's now the eight Longhorn to be selected this year, joining Byron Murphy II, Xavier Worthy, T'Vondre Sweat, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jonathon Brooks and Christian Jones.
Robinson, who started his career at Alabama, had 10 total touchdowns during his time at Texas.
Here's ESPN draft evaluation of Robinson:
"Robinson is a speedy kick returner who racked up 897 kickoff return yards over the past two seasons and returned one kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in 2023. He got a total of 82 carries in his three seasons at Texas and carried the ball 12 times in 2023, but his burst through the hole jumps out on tape. Robinson caught the ball well when given the opportunity, and he can also cover kicks -- he made seven tackles at Texas."