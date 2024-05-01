No. 1 Pick? Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers NFL Draft Odds Revealed
The 2024 NFL Draft saw a run on quarterbacks this past weekend as six were taken in the first-round.
However, that record number still left some teams without an answer at the most important position in football. So, a certain quarterback in Austin could very well be a solution for one lucky franchise when next year's draft rolls around.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is returning for a third year as the Longhorns' signal caller, and on top of looking to build off of a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance, he is looking to boost his draft stock.
The expectation by many was that Ewers would test the waters this year, but he ultimately decided that he wanted to return and improve some more.
Something that may not only bode well for Texas who is looking to contend for the title, but also Ewers himself in terms of where he stacks up against the fellow quarterbacks and members of the draft class.
DraftKings released their odds for the No. 1 pick of next year's draft, and Ewers was tied for having the second-best odds to be the first player off the board with Georgia's Carson Beck. The only person that had better odds to go No. 1 was Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ewers and Beck both have +300 odds while the son and quarterback of Deion Sanders has +100 odds.
If Ewers were to go with the No. 1 pick, he would become just the fourth Longhorn of all time to do so and the first to do it since 1982.