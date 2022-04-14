Skip to main content

Texas Transfer Target Fardaws Aimaq Reveals Final List

Aimaq would give Texas' front court a much-needed boost

A year removed from a dominant showing in the transfer portal, the Texas Longhorns and coach Chris Beard could be back at it again.

Last month, Texas was revealed to be one of many top transfer destinations for coveted Utah Valley center, Fardaws Aimaq. And on Wednesday, the big man revealed his top five choices.

Aimaq has cut his list down to Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Iowa, Washington, and Texas, he told ESPN on Thursday. The center will give the NBA Draft process a shot as well.

Despite playing for a mid-major at Utah Valley, Aimaq's arrival in the transfer portal this offseason immediately made him one of the most sought-after transfers headed into next season. He averaged a dominant 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks last season for the Wolverines in the WAC. 

The only player in the conference to average more points than him? Teddy Allen (19.3) of New Mexico State, the older brother of Texas forward Timmy Allen, who has still yet to announce whether or not he'll return to Texas next season. 

Aimaq was the go-to guy for the Wolverines all season, but had one of his best performances in Utah Valley's huge upset over No. 12 BYU on Dec. 1, putting up 24 points and 22 rebounds. His dominant paint presence proves the competition in a major conference won't be an issue.

Aside from being a talented and craft big man, Aimaq would fill the biggest need for the Longhorns. Despite earning a commitment to return from forward Christian Bishop, the expected departure of Tre Mitchell leaves a hole in Texas' frontcourt after the UMass transfer took an unexpected leave of absence from the program in February due to personal reasons. 

Beard will have to work his magic on Aimaq though, as going up against the recruiting prowess of coaches like Gonzaga's Mark Few and Texas Tech's Mark Adams won't make things easy. 

Texas opens up the season against UTEP on Nov. 7 at the new Moody Center.

