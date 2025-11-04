Tulane Baseball Announces 2026 Schedule, Hitting the Road More Frequently
The Tulane baseball schedule features 27 home games in Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, a neutral site contest in Mississippi and 28 road games. Tulane is set to visit a total of seven different states with games in California, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, Kansas, Florida, and North Carolina. The schedule also includes 17 games against 2025 NCAA Tournament participants with contests against Southern Miss (2), UTSA (3), Creighton (3), East Carolina (3), TCU (3), Mississippi State (1), UCLA (1) and LSU (1).
The official game times for all home contests will be announced at a later date.
"While the mission is always to win the American, we have put together a schedule that will provide alternate avenues for our program to earn access to the NCAA Regionals,” Coach Jay Uhlman explained. “We will play 30 of our 56 regular season games against programs that finished last year with an RPI under 100, including 14 against top 50 RPI clubs. Additionally, over half of our 29 non-conference games will be against programs from the SEC, BIG12, BIG10, Sunbelt and Southland, all leagues that finished with an RPI inside of the top 10 last season. The American owned the seventh best conference RPI in the country and will once again present a challenging road to our quest for a regular season title and a fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament championship game. This schedule should provide our fans with ample opportunity to see quality opponents at home and on the road."
Tulane begins their 2026 campaign on the road with three games against Loyola Marymount starting on February 13, the weekend before Mardi Gras. This will be the first time that Tulane has opened the season on the road since 2023 and only the sixth time since 1993. The Green Wave are 3-3 all-time against Lions since the start of series in 2023. The program took 2-of-3 against LMU last season.
Complete Tulane 2026 Baseball Schedule
February 13-15 – at LMU
February 17 – at UCLA
February 20-22 – vs. Harvard
February 24 – at UNO
February 25 – at South Alabama
February 27-March 1 – vs. Eastern Kentucky
March 3 – at Nicholls
March 6-8 - at TCU
March 10 – at Mississippi State (Biloxi, Miss.)
March 13-15 – vs. Creighton
March 17 – vs. UNO
March 18 – vs. Northwestern State
March 20-22 – vs. Memphis *
March 25 – vs. Grambling
March 27-29 – at UAB *
March 31 – vs. Nicholls
April 2-4 – at Wichita State*
April 7 – at Lamar
April 10-12 – vs. ECU*
April 14 – vs. Southeastern Louisiana
April 17 – 19 – at Florida Atlantic *
April 21 – at Southern Miss
April 24 – 26 – vs. UTSA *
April 28 – vs. Southern Miss
May 1-3 – at Charlotte *
May 5 – at LSU
May 8-10 – vs. South Florida *
May 14-16 – at Rice *
May 19 – 24 – at American Tournament (Clearwater, Fla.)
May 29-31 – NCAA Regionals
June 2-4 – NCAA Super Regionals
June 11-22 – NCAA College World Series
