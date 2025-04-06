Tulane Baseball Bounces Back, Sweeps Rice to Claw Closer in AAC Standings
The Tulane Green Wave bounced back on the diamond this weekend after being swept last weekend, handling the Rice Owls in all three games at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
After being swept last weekend by the South Florida Bulls on the road in Tampa before dropping their fifth game in a row against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the week, it was a win over Northwestern State on Wednesday which proved to get the Green Wave back on the right track.
The first game on Friday evening ended in a 7-5 victory after Friday starter Luc Fladda struggled. The AAC Preseason All-Conference left-hander allowed four runs on seven hits before redshirt junior Tayler Montiel was able to steady things with four one-run innings out of the bullpen.
The offense was carried by a grand slam from Hugh Pinkney in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Tulane a lead they would not squander as Michael Lombardi was able to secure the save.
Saturday brought a double-header and the first game was a decisive 10-3 victory for the Wave. Trey Cehajic earned the win with five innings in which he allowed eight hits and all three runs before Carter Benbrook dominated over the final four innings with just two total hits.
A home run from Theo Bryant IV and a four-hit, three-RBI game from James Agabedis put Tulane in an excellent spot and allowed Benbrook to enter the game comfortably and shut things down.
The second game of Saturday's double-header presented an absolute thriller that featured a total of seven ties or lead changes including a bottom of the ninth, two-run walk off home run for Matthias Haas while trailing with two outs to lock up the sweep for the Green Wave.
Tanner Chun also homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game up before the Owls grabbed the lead back in the top half of the ninth and looked to be on the cusp of salvaging a game in New Orleans.
Lombardi earned the victory after he came in relief in the ninth following the leading run getting on base.
The series moves Tulane to 21-12 on the season and 5-4 in AAC play as well as an impressive 17-5 record in their home stadium.
If South Florida earns the sweep over the winless Memphis Tigers on Sunday afternoon, the Green Wave will remain three games behind first place in the conference.
Up next is a weekday game on Tuesday hosting Southeastern Louisiana before another home series starts on Friday against the UAB Blazers who are currently 3-6 in conference play.