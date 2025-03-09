Tulane Baseball Faces Unusual Scenario to Wrap Up North Dakota State Series
The Tulane Green Wave baseball squad started off their three-game series against the North Dakota State Bisons on Friday night in spectacular fashion.
After trailing early, the Green Wave bullpen blanked the Bisons for the final four innings and won in walk-off fashion as Michael Lombardi's infield single scored Theo Bryant IV and Tanner Chun from second and third base to seal the victory.
With inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Tulane opted to move the final two games to 7:30 p.m CST on Saturday and 3:00 p.m. CST on Sunday as to avoid as much rain and potential weather delays as possible.
Unfortunately, Saturday's game experienced a weather delay in the first inning due to lightning in the area. Once play resumed nearly an hour later, the matchup was able to continue until the end of the seventh inning where a second weather delay prompted the postponement of the game with Tulane currently holding a 9-2 lead.
Green Wave starter Trey Cehajic pitched exceptionally well, even with the weather delay at the beginning of his start. The senior turned in a quality start giving up just one earned run in 6.0 innings pitched with six strikeouts. That performance lowered his season ERA to 2.33.
The scoring started early for Tulane as back-to-back home runs from Connor Rasmussen and Matthias Haas in the first inning gave the Green Wave a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the shortened evening.
Rasmussen was the star of Saturday night going 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and his solo home run.
Tulane will now face an interesting scenario on Sunday to wrap up the series and a potential sweep of North Dakota State.
The final two innings from Saturday's matchup will be played at 3:00 p.m. CST and the third and final game of the series will begin 30 minutes later. It is an unusual scheduling blip but the Green Wave have a golden opportunity to wrap up their first series in what will be an 11-game homestand.