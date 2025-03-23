Tulane Baseball Sets Up Chance at Series Victory Against Wichita State
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team needed a bounce-back win over the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday and got one, 8-6, at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
The victory helped the Green Wave (16-7, 1-1 in American) even their series with the Shockers (8-14, 1-1) entering the final game of the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tulane’s win came with an incredibly crooked number in the fourth inning, as the Green Wave scored all eight of their runs to take an 8-3 lead and then hung on after a Shockers rally.
The run started with Connor Rasmussen being hit by a pitch. Jason Wachs singled to center field and Rasmussen moved to third base. Michael Lombardi was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Matthias Hass.
After a Wichita State mound visit, Haas was hit by a pitch, which scored Rasmussen. That led to pitching change as Jace Miner relieved starter Brady Hamilton (1-2).
The bullpen couldn’t put out the rally. After Andrew McKenna struck out, Gavin Schulz singled to score two runs and tie the game at 3-3. Then, Tanner Chun was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases again. Kaikea Harrison drew a walk scoring Schulz and giving the Green Wave the lead.
But it was Jackson Linn, the ninth hitter in the inning, who delivered the game. He clobbered a grand slam down the left field line to push Tulane ahead, 8-3.
The Shockers did score three more runs, but they were unable to do enough in the final three innings to tie the game. It was the Tulane bullpen that protected the lead after Trey Cehajic started but only threw three innings, as he gave up three runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and three walks.
Tayler Montiel (2-0) threw 2.2 innings of no-hit relief, but gave up two runs (both unearned), as he struck out six and walked two. He took the victory. Then, the Green Wave handed the ball to Lombardi, who claimed his sixth save with 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball. He struck out four and walked one.
Linn’s grand slam was his only hit of the game. In fact, the Green Wave had just four hits.
The first game of the series saw Tulane fall, 10-4, with their usually reliable Friday starter, Luc Fladda, taking one on the chin.
Fladda (1-2) took his second loss of the season as he gave up six runs on eight hits in three innings before he gave way to the bullpen. Of the two relievers, only Henry Shuffler got out of the game without allowing a run, as he struck out one in 2.2 innings to end the game.
WSU starter Grant Adler (2-1) pitched with the effectiveness the Green Wave are used to getting from Fladda, as he gave up three hits and three runs in seven innings. He struck out seven before he gave way to the bullpen.
Offensively, Rasmussen led Tulane with a home run and two RBI. Lombardi also hit a home run, while Andrew McKenna had a pinch-hit double that scored a run. Wachs walked three times.