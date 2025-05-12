Tulane Green Wave Baseball Claims Series Victory Against Memphis Tigers
On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Tigers decisively won Game 3 of their series against the Tulane Green Wave with a 15-6 victory.
However, the series already was taken by the Green Wave, who seized the first two games on Friday and Saturday.
How Tulane Baseball Won The Series with Memphis
In the first two games of the series, the pitching for Tulane rose to the occasion. In Game 1 Luc Fladda threw six innings of two-run baseball to lead Tulane to a 3-2 win.
A two run seventh inning was the difference maker for the Wave with clutch RBIs from Kaikea Harrison and Gavin Schulz.
Tulane held the Tigers scoreless in Game 2, fueled by five impressive innings from Trey Cehajic, to capture a 3-0 victory. Michael Lombardi earned saves in both of these wins, recording his 10th and 11th save respectively.
Unlike the first two games, the pitching struggled for the Wave in Game 3. Memphis took a 5-1 lead in the first and did not look back. Tulane's offense was able to get going, but could not match a Memphis 15-run onslaught.
Even though Game 3 did not go Tulane's way, the first two games were quite impressive for the Wave. Pitching has been largely inconsistent for Tulane this season, but the pitching was stellar in Games 1 and 2.
With the loss on Sunday Tulane finds itself 31-21 on the season and tied for fourth in conference play with a 13-11 record, sharing that record with Florida Atlantic.
The Green Wave will embark on their final series of the regular season at home against the Charlotte 49ers that begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. central.
Charlotte is 31-20 on the season and is second in conference play with a 15-9 record. This final series of the regular season will provide Tulane with an opportunity to improve their position in the AAC conference tournament, giving them the potential to tie for third or even second.
As the Green Wave hope to win three consecutive AAC tournament championships, a favorable outcome in that series certainly would make that difficult path more attainable.