Tulane Green Wave Baseball Falls Short of Sweep of North Dakota State
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team wrapped up their weekend series with the North Dakota State Bison with a 12-3 loss on Sunday.
Even with the loss, Tulane (11-4) finished off the weekend with a 2-1 record against the Bison as they prepare to spend the following eight games at home.
The Bison managed to chase of Green Wave starter J.D. Rodriguez (1-1) in the first inning, as he failed to record an out after giving up two hits and two runs. The Bison took a 2-1 lead after the first inning and never relinquished the lead.
Seven other Tulane relievers pitched, as they gave up a combined 12 hits and 12 runs. They struck out a combined 14 and walked seven.
Tulane was held to four hits at the plate, with Tanner Chun driving in two runs on a 1-for-3 afternoon. He slammed a home run in the sixth inning. Mathias Haas drove in the other run as he went 0-for-3. He drove in the run on a groundout to first base.
Before Sunday’s finale, the Green Wave had to wrap up the second game of their series with the Bison, which was suspended late Saturday due to weather. The game restarted in the eighth inning and the Green Wave won, 9-3.
The Green Wave led the game, 9-2, when the game was suspended on Saturday. Trey Cehajic put in a quality start for Tulane, striking out six and giving up one run in six innings. He claimed the win and dropped his ERA to 2.33.
Connor Rasmussen and Haas had back-to-back home runs in the first inning and Tulane held led from there. Rasmussen had three hits and three RBI before the game was suspended.
Tulane won the opening game of the series, 7-6, on Friday. Michael Lombardi’s RBI single in the ninth tied the game and an ensuing throwing error allowed Chun to score the winning run from second base.
Lombardi had three hits and drove in four runs. Jacob Moore (2-1) claimed the win in relief after getting Tulane out of a jam in the ninth inning. While starter Luc Fladda gave up six runs and was chased in the fifth inning, the Green Wave bullpen threw 4.2 innings of scoreless relief.
The Green Wave are at the start of an 11-game homestand. On Tuesday, Tulane hosts Nicholls, then Jackson State on Wednesday. The weekend brings a three-game set with Xavier. The following week the Green Wave will host Lamar on March 18 and then Wichita State from March 21-23. That series opens American Athletic Conference action.