Tulane Green Wave Baseball Nearly Matches Program Record in Blowout Loss
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team lost the final game of its series with UTSA on Saturday and nearly matched a record they didn’t want to match.
The Green Wave (24-17, 8-7 AAC) lost to the Roadrunners (30-10, 12-3), 25-7, in San Antonio. Tulane and UTSA had split the first two games and this one just got away from the Green Wave.
In doing so, Tulane nearly matched a program record set more than 20 years ago. Per Guerry Smtih of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the 25 runs allowed by the Green Wave was the second most in a game in program history.
The all-time record came against Pepperdine in 2002. The Waves scored 30 runs in that game. The second-most runs allowed in a game by Tulane was 21.
The game ended after seven innings due to the mercy rule.
The pitching just fell apart for Tulane. The Roadrunners scored runs in each of the first five innings, including 11 runs in the second inning. UTSA also drew 15 walks, tallied 16 hits and had four hit batsmen.
Tulane used 10 different pitchers in the contest. Starter Blaise Wilcenski (3-3) took the loss.
Incredibly, the game was tied at 1-1 after the first inning as Tulane’s Jason Wachs scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the top half of the frame.
Then, in the top of the second, Tulane took a 4-1 lead. Wachs hit a two-out RBI double and Tanner Chun followed later with a two-run home run.
The Roadrunners poured it on in the bottom half of the frame and scored 11 runs.
Tulane scored one more run in each of the final three innings of the game.
Wachs led the team with three hits and two runs. Chun hit a two-run home run. Connor Rasmussen totaled three hits.
UTSA’s Norris McClure had a huge game with a home run and eight RBI. Mason Lytle and Diego Diaz also had home runs, each of which was their first of the season. Lytle had three RBI. Andrew Stucky was hit by two different pitches.
The Green Wave head to Southern Miss for a one-game trip set for Tuesday. After that, Tulane moves on to Greenville, S.C., to face East Carolina for a three-game series that starts on Friday.