Watch: Tulane Green Wave Baseball Showcases Offense Against East Carolina
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team’s road trip to East Carolina is already eventful.
The Green Wave faced the Pirates on Friday night in Greenville, N.C., hoping to claim a series victory. But the bats put on a show against the Pirates, as the Green Wave posted 20 runs in the first five innings before the Pirates could even score.
It started innocently enough with a two RBI single by Matthias Haas, which came after Gavin Schulz claimed the Green Wave's first hit of the game.
Then the Green Wave just kept rolling, scoring nine runs in the first inning.
Kaikea Harrison belted a two RBI single with the bases loaded to keep it going. Later, Gavin Schulz drove in two runs with a double that put Tulane up, 7-0. Schulz was having his second plate appearance of the inning.
A two RBI single by Connor Rasmussen ended the scoring for Tulane, putting them up 9-0 before the Pirates even got an at-bat.
Tulane piled on three more runs in the third inning, two more runs in the fourth inning and then six more runs in the fifth inning to take a 20-0 lead.
In the sixth inning the home runs came in bunches. Schulz hit an opposite field home run, followed by a grand slam by Michael Lombardi. The inning ended with a third home run, this one by Harrison, pushing the Green Wave to 20 runs.
After Tulane took that 20-run lead, the Pirates scored five runs in the bottom half of the sixth asn they worked to try and avoid the seven-inning mercy rule.
By the sixth inning, Schulz and Harrison each had three hits, while Haas and Hugh Pinkney each had two hits.