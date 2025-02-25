Tulane Green Wave Basketball Duo Claim AAC Freshman of Week Awards
The Tulane Green Wave had one men’s basketball player, and one women’s basketball player named to a prestigious American Athletic Conference weekly honor.
Green Wave guard/forward Kam Williams was named the men’s freshman of the week while guard Kendall Sneed was named the women’s freshman of the week.
Williams averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in two games for the Green Wave last week, including a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a five-point win over the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday.
He had more difficulty in the Green Wave’s road loss to the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. He had just two points and two rebounds.
Even with the split week, the Green Wave remained among the top four teams in the conference. Tulane has a one-game lead over the Florida Atlantic Owls for fourth place, which could be critical.
The fourth-place team will get the No. 4 seed in the AAC Tournament, and that seed comes with a double bye in the tournament. It means the Green Wave would get a break and wouldn’t have to play until the quarterfinals.
The men have four games remaining in the season, including a home game coming up against the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday. Tulane will also play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and East Carolina, before finishing the season at home against the UAB Blazers on March 9.
Sneed averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in two games for the Green Wave. She was also a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.
In a loss to Tulsa, she had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. She followed that up with six points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one blocked shot against Wichita State.
For the season, she is averaging 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
The Tulane women are in fifth place, one game behind the Temple Owls for fourth place and a team the Green Wave split with during the regular season. Like the men, the Green Wave are fighting to for a Top 4 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.
The Green Wave women have just two games left, starting with Tuesday’s contest at home against the UTSA Roadrunners. The finale will be on the road on March 4 at UAB.