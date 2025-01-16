Tulane Green Wave Bounce Back, Outlast Wichita State in Road Showdown
Last weekend the Tulane Green Wave women's basketball team let an opportunity to beat a winless East Carolina team slip through their fingers.
They didn't allow the same thing to happen against Wichita State on Wednesday, as the Green Wave outlasted the Shockers, 66-62, in an American Athletic Conference contest in Wichita, Kan.
Tulane (11-6, 4-2 in American) capitalized on a double-double by Amira Mabry and three other Green Wave players in double figures to slip away from Wichita State (7-12, 1-5).
It was a tight fourth quarter, as the Green Wave led, 51-49, going into the final 10 minutes. Tulane couldn’t slip away from Wichita State. The Green Wave never lost the lead, but they were in danger of doing so several times.
The Shockers had one last chance to capitalize, down two points, 59-57, with 5:20 left. But, Mabry gave Tulane a four-point lead on a tip-in with 2:23 left.
After Wichita State’s Jasmine Peaks made a free throw with 1:54 left, Tulane’s Victoria Keenan put away the game with a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left to give the Green Wave a six-point lead.
Mabry posted 20 points and 13 rebounds for the contest, which was her third double-double of the season.
The contest was close throughout, as the Green Wave led, 20-16, after the first quarter and saw that lead cut to one point by halftime. Then, in the third quarter, Tulane made it a two-point game.
Also for Tulane, Victoria Keenan scored 15 points, with four rebounds and two assists. Sherese Pittman scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists. Kyren Whittington added 10 points and four rebounds. Kendall Sneed scored seven points but had a team-high seven rebounds.
Pittman (1,001) also went over 1,000 career points with three fourth quarter free throws.
Salese Blow led Wichita State with 20 points, along with five rebounds. Jayla Murray added 17 points but fouled out toward the end of the game. Peaks only scored five points but she dished out eight assists.
Tulane had to overcome 19 turnovers and 19% shooting from the 3-point line, where it was just 4-of-21. The Green Wave were nearly as bad from the free-throw line, as they were 12-of-26. The Green Wave won on the glass, 52-41.
The Green Wave will host Memphis on Saturday at 2 p.m.