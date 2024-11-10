Tulane Green Wave Guard Delivers Best Game of Career vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks
Tulane Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter was not sure he was going to have his starting point guard in the lineup against the UL-Monroe Warhawks on Friday evening.
Rowan Brumbaugh, a transfer from the Georgetown Hoyas, was questionable entering the game because of a wisdom tooth that was removed in the previous days.
You would not have known that his availability was in danger with how he performed. The sophomore point guard had the best game of his young career, pouring in a career-high 22 points.
"I felt fine," he said via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. "I didn't shoot the ball well last time, but I keep trusting my shot. The coach and my teammates put confidence in me, and they get me open shots, so I'm going to continue to make them."
Brumbaugh was the game’s leading scorer, knocking down 7-of-12 overall from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range. He rounded out his stat line with three assists, one rebound and one steal. His first turnover of the season was committed as well.
In the season opener against the Louisiana Christian Wildcats, the talented transfer shot only 2-of-10 from the field. But, he was still able to make an impact with his playmaking, handing out seven assists with zero turnovers.
That is the exact kind of production that Hunter was hoping for when they landed the former top 100 high school recruit in the transfer portal.
Last season, the point guard position was a major issue for the Green Wave. They relied on players who weren’t natural point guards to run the offense and the results were as underwhelming as you would expect.
That should no longer be the case, as Brumbaugh is joined by freshman KJ Greene as the main ball-handlers and offensive initiators. Surrounded by some high-end talent who just needed an opportunity to showcase their skills, this is a group poised to surprise some people throughout the year.
When leaving Georgetown, he liked how much interest the coaching staff at Tulane showed in him. Their game plan and scheme is one he thought that he could thrive in, and in the early going of his first season in New Orleans, he is thriving in more ways than one.