Tulane Green Wave Losing Streak Reaches Five Games After George Mason Loss
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team got off to a solid start in their Saturday afternoon matchup against the George Mason Patriots.
Heading on the road for a true road game for only the second time thus far, they scored the first seven points of the game to take an early lead. It was the exact kind of start the team needed, as they were riding a four-game losing streak.
Unfortunately, that lead did not last for long.
In 1:07 of game time, the Green Wave gave up a 9-0 run. A 3-pointer by Mari Jordan snapped the drought, giving Tulane a 10-9 lead. That would be the last time the team was ahead as they were run out of EagleBank Arena after that.
The rout was on as the Patriots went on a 10-0 run to take control. By the time halftime rolled around, they were holding a commanding 45-27 lead that they held onto and milked throughout the second half.
When the final whistle blew, the score was 76-64 as the Green Wave lost their fifth straight game, leaving head coach Ron Hunter searching for answers for his reeling team.
The defense was an issue at times, as they allowed George Mason to shoot 43.6 percent overall from the field and 40 percent on 3-pointers. Where they really struggled was in foul prevention.
21 personal fouls were called against Tulane, resulting in 24 free throw attempts for the Patriots. They made the most of that, knocking down 20 of them. On the flip side, only 10 free throws were attempted by the Green Wave, who made eight of them.
Looking to generate some production, Hunter changed his starting lineup again. Jordan was inserted back into the mix, with Asher Woods heading back to the bench, but the outcome was unfortunately the same with another loss suffered.
The Georgia Bulldogs transfer scored 11 points, a total that was matched by Gregg Glenn III and Kaleb Banks as well. Only point guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 12 points, scored more than that trio.
If Tulane is going to get things on track, they need to get more production from their second unit. Hunter knew things would be bumpy with such a young roster in place, as they are lacking experience and leadership to help navigate these tough times.
The Green Wave will look to get back on track on Tuesday, December 10 when they return back home to Devlin Fieldhouse. They will be hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET.