Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball Path to League Tourney Narrows to Two Seeds
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team still hasn’t nailed down its seeding for the American Athletic Conference Tournament. It could still be the difference between a double bye or a single bye.
The Green Wave fell to East Carolina, 73-64, on Thursday night, putting Tulane (17-13, 11-6 in American) in a position where they could be a No. 4 seed or a No. 5 seed next week, depending upon the result of their finale against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
Tulane can still claim the No. 4 seed two different ways. Either the Green Wave beats the Blazers outright to claim it, or Tulane loses to UAB, but East Carolina defeats the FAU Owls.
What Thursday’s loss did eliminate was any chance of Tulane moving up to the No. 3 seed. UAB’s win over FAU on Thursday, combined with Tulane’s loss, locked in the Blazers as the No. 3 seed.
The No. 4 seed would benefit Tulane as it would provide an extra day of rest at the AAC Tournament in Fort Worth from March 12-16.
If the Green Wave is the No. 4 seed, they would play on March 14. If the Green Wave falls to the No. 5 seed, they would play on March 13.
Tulane hosts UAB in the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Green Wave fell behind the Pirates in the first half and went into the locker room down, 42-31. Tulane was not able to make up the difference, as it only outscored East Carolina, 33-31, in the second half.
Asher Woods led the Green Wave with 21 points, along with four assists and two steals. Rowan Brumbaugh scored 13 points and finished with five steals. Mari Jordan scored 11 points off the bench, along with five rebounds, while Gregg Glenn III scored 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
RJ Felton led four different ECU players in double figures with 17 points.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket
First Round | Wednesday, March 12 | Super Pit in Denton, Texas
Game 1: No. 13 Seed vs No. 12 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN+
Second Round | Thursday, March 13
Game 2: No. 9 Seed vs No. 8 Seed | 11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 4: No. 10 Seed vs No. 7 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 5: No. 11 Seed vs No. 6 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Quarterfinals | Friday, March 14
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs No. 1 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs No. 2 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs No. 3 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Semifinals | Saturday, March 15
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner | 4 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Final | Sunday, March 16
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN and ESPN+