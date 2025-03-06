Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball With USF Cancelled, No. 6 Seed Locked
The Tulane Green Wave women's basketball team will finish the regular season one game short of the rest of the conference and won't see the USF Bulls at home.
The American Athletic Conference has canceled what was supposed to be the season finale between the Green Wave and the South Florida Bulls in a rescheduled contest.
The AAC announced on Wednesday that the March 6 game at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse was canceled, as it has no impact on seeding for the 2025 American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Championship Tournament.
The league had not finalized the tournament seeding when it announced the rescheduled date on Feb. 28. The original Jan. 22 date saw a historic snow storm hit New Orleans, and the rare extreme weather event forced the postponement of the game between the two programs.
The Bulls have locked in the No. 3 seed, and Tulane has secured the No. 6 seed, irrespective of the outcome of Thursday’s game. With no impact on the tournament bracket, the league elected to cancel the matchup.
The Green Wave (16-12, 9-8 in the American) will end regular season play, unfortunately, on a low note, with a narrow 64-66 loss to the UAB Blazers on March 4.
However, they have a shot to get it right when they begin 2025 AAC Tournament play, taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 8-12.
Tulane will begin play facing off against No. 11 seed Wichita State Shockers (10-21, 4-14 in the American) in the second round of the tournament on Sunday, March 9.
They enter the tournament led by Sherese Pittman, who's averaging 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Pittman, Kyren Whittington (11.8 pts), Amira Mabry (10.9 pts), and Kendall Sneed (10.8 pts) are all averaging double figures.
It provides a well-balanced core in addition to Victoria Keenan, the team's top three-point shooter. Keenan has made 74 threes on the year and is shooting 44.3 percent from distance.
Should the Green Wave be victorious, they’ll have their shot at USF again, as the winner of that single-elimination contest will advance to the quarterfinals against the No. 3 Bulls on Monday, March 10.
While the team doesn’t have their anticipated last chance to close the season out on a win, they have a strong chance in tournament play with their history against the Shockers. Tulane is 2-0 against Wichita State this season.