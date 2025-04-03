Tulane Men’s Basketball Superstar Makes Huge Decision About Next Season
With the Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team bleeding talent in the transfer portal, they got some welcome news on Thursday.
Rowan Brumbaugh, one of the players pivotal to Tulane’s turnaround this season, announced through his Instagram account that he would be returning to the Green Wave for the 2025-26 season.
Brumbaugh played with the Green Wave earlier this week in their first-round loss in the Crown Basketball Championship in Las Vegas. Brumbaugh finished with 11 points, seven assists, and three steals.
A victory in the Crown would have helped Tulane’s retention efforts. The Crown is a new postseason event that has an NIL component. The Green Wave were one of a few non-power conference programs to be invited. Most of the field is populated with teams form the Big 12, the Big East and the Big Ten.
In the run-up to the game, he was honest with the media about whether he was considering transferring or not. He said he wasn’t sure, and that money would be part of his decision process.
Brumbaugh started his career at Texas in 2022-23 but didn’t play. He transferred to the Georgetown Hoyas last season, where he received solid playing time and averaged 8.3 points per game.
But with the Green Wave he blossomed into an all-American Athletic Conference first-team selection after he averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
His arrival helped spark a turnaround as the Green Wave went 19-15 overall and 10-6 in AAC action, as they finished in fourth place and earned a bye to the AAC tournament quarterfinals. The Green Wave did advance to the semifinals but lost to eventual champions Memphis.
Five Green Wave players are in the transfer portal and two of have already found new teams. On Wednesday, guard Kaleb Banks announced that he would be transferring to the DePaul Blue Demons. He averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. He earned a spot on the All-American Athletic Conference second team.
Freshman guard Kam Williams has landed at Kentucky. He averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Williams was named the AAC freshman of the week on several occasions and was named to the league’s all-Freshman team.
The other former Green Wave players in the portal are junior shooting guard Michael Ealy, freshman center Spencer Elliott and sophomore shooting guard Mari Jordan.