Tulane Women Fall at FAU, 61-57

Late in the fourth quarter, Tulane fought back to pull level at 55-all with 43 seconds remaining, but Florida Atlantic was able to stave off the Green Wave push with a late three as the Owls claimed a 61-57 win at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena Tuesday night. Tulane moves to 11-18 (6-11 American) with the result as the Owls improve to 13-16 (7-10 American).

The Owls shot slightly better on the night with a 36.8 percent mark to Tulane’s 34.7 percent clip. Florida Atlantic made twice as many threes, 8-4. The Wave went to the free throw line more and made more foul shots, going 19-of-27 for 70.4 percent. However, FAU was slightly more efficient, going 11-of-14 at 78.6 percent. The Wave edged the Owls on the glass, 36-35, but FAU grabbed one more offensive rebound and had a 9-7 second change points advantage. The Wave kept its turnover number to just 14, but Tulane only forced 10 FAU miscues.

Daniel Leads the Way

Kanija Daniel powered Tulane tonight with 21 points, her fifth 20-plus outing this season. Three of her five field goals were beyond the arc as she went 8-of-9 at the stripe. CC Mays joined her in double figures with 10 points, adding six boards and a team-best two steals. Dyllan Hanna led on the glass against her former team with nine rebounds, scoring nine points to just miss a double-double. Shiloh Kimpson dished five assists to pace the squad, and Jayda Brown owned the lone Tulane block.

Strange Start to the Game

Prior to the opening tip, FAU was assessed an administrative technical foul, allowing Mecailin Marshall to score the game’s first point before the contest officially started. Shiloh Kimpson scored the opening points of regulation with a layup to provide an early 3-0 lead. After the Owls tied the game at 4-all, Kanija Daniel delivered a three, but FAU pulled in front 8-7. The lead flip-flopped from there as the teams traded baskets the rest of the way. The Owls scored the last points of the quarter to carry a 12-11 edge into the second.

Continues Close in the 2nd

FAU opened the second frame with a three, but Daniel put home one of her own in response. The three parade continued as FAU and Daniel exchanged treys once more. Dyllan Hanna’s layup put Tulane back in front momentarily, but the Owls pulled back ahead. A three for the Owls later in the quarter sparked a five-point swing that pushed them in front 28-23. Amira Mabry added a free throw to close the half, trimming the margin to 28-24 at the break.

Good Start to Half #2

CC Mays kicked off the second half with a bucket, and Daniel converted twice at the stripe to tie the game at 28-28. Though FAU scored, Mays put home a three to reclaim the lead. However, the Owls responded in kind. After the squads exchanged free throws, FAU hit a layup before Hanna went inside with her own. Mabry added another to bring Tulane within a point, but the Owls added another three to keep the Wave at bay. After FAU pulled ahead 44-38, Mabry converted inside to spark a five-point run that closed the quarter, bringing Tulane to within 44-43 entering the final frame.

Fourth Quarter Runs by FAU

Kimpson pushed Tulane back in front by starting the fourth with a basket, and a pair of Daniel foul shots made the lead three points. However, FAU notched six points in a row to pull back ahead at 50-47. After trading blows, CC Mays delivered a put-back that was nixed by an Owl three for a 55-51 lead. Daniel would convert twice at the stripe again to bring Tulane within 55-53 with 53 seconds to go. On the ensuing Owl possession, Mays swiped a steal and drew a foul to go to the line, converting both shots to tie the game at 55-all with 43 seconds to go. However, with 30 seconds remaining FAU again converted beyond the arc. Tulane was forced to begin fouling from there, and FAU held on down the stretch for a 61-57 win.

Tulane returns home for the regular-season finale on Saturday, March 7. The Green Wave will host South Florida at 2:00 p.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane will then set its sights on the American Conference Championship, held in Birmingham, Alabama, beginning on March 10.