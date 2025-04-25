College Football Playoff Schedule Release Shows Tulane Green Wave Postseason Path
The College Football Playoff released the schedule for the 2025-26 event, giving the Tulane Green Wave a glimpse of what could be a postseason path.
The expanded CFP will include four quarterfinal games, two semifinal games and the national championship game as 12 teams will earn berths in the playoff.
Among those teams could be the Tulane Green Wave football team. To make the playoff, the Green Wave needs to win the American Athletic Conference and be the highest-ranked team among the Group of 5 conference champions in the final CFP rankings, which are released after the conference championship games.
The Green Wave just wrapped up spring workouts and won’t take the field again until fall workouts begin in August.
The playoff begins with four on-campus first-round games. Those dates will be released later. But this past season’s first-round games were played the weekend before Christmas.
The first quarterfinal game will be Dec. 31 and will be hosted by the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. eastern.
The remaining quarterfinal games will be played on New Year’s Day, starting with the Orange Bowl at noon, followed the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. and the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m.
The home teams in the quarterfinal playoff games will be the top four seeds in the CFP, which will be the top four ranked conference champions.
The semifinal games will be on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. The first game will be at the Fiesta Bowl and the second game will be at the Peach Bowl. Both games will be at 7:30 p.m.
The CFP championship game will be Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, which is also home to the Orange Bowl.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Jon Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.