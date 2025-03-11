Tulane Green Wave On SI

Minnesota Vikings Extend Former Valuable Tulane Green Wave Punter

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with former Tulane Green Wave player Ryan Wright as he enters his fourth season.

Maddy Hudak

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a deal that brings back former Tulane Green Wave Ryan Wright as a crucial member of their special teams.

The former Tulane football punter will return for his fourth season in the NFL as a member of the Vikings after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Wright played in all 17 regular-season games for Minnesota in the 2024 season, as well as their Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He punted 56 times in the regular season and averaged 46.5 yards (40.5 net yards) per punt.

Wright improved his touchback percentage from 11.9 to 8.9 over the course of last season and did not have a single touchback in the Vikings’ final four games in the regular season.

Of Wright’s 56 punts, 27 were dropped within the 20-yard line.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.

That keeps the foundation of Minnesota’s special teams unit intact, with Wright returning alongside veteran long snapper Andrew DePaola and kicker Will Reichard, who is entering his second season.

Wright was a critical piece for Green Wave football in his final year of college football, despite the team finishing 2-10 in the 2021 season.

Of his career 59 punts inside the 20-yard line, 15 came that season, in addition to 22 of 60 punts going over 50 yards.

His 51 punts through 12 games averaged 47.5 yards. Wright often provided Tulane with a fighting chance, a fact not reflected in statistics.

His ability to coffin-corner punts and pin teams inside the 20, often within the 10-yard line, led to multiple credible comebacks that the Green Wave nearly pulled off.

Wright also played quarterback in high school and has successfully converted fake punts at the NFL level.

Special teams members often don't get the credit they deserve. They can be a jolt of necessary juice or a backbone for when times aren't going well for a team. If their third phase allows them to get back in contests, that completely changes their mentality.

It's difficult to be drafted as a punter, and Wright experienced that harsh reality after a stellar senior season. However, all one needs is a chance, and Wright has made the most of his time as a Viking and stuck on one roster through four seasons as an NFL player.

Maddy Hudak
